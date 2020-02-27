Man arrested and €53,000 worth of suspected heroin seized in Cork

GARDAÍ HAVE ARRESTED a man in his 30s following the seizure of a large quantity of heroin in Co Cork.

Shortly before 3pm yesterday, gardaí from the divisional drugs unit in the Cork city, with the assistance of the southern region dog unit and gardaí from Blarney, executed a search warrant at a house in the Grenagh area.

Garda dog Rex located the suspected heroin with an estimate value of €53,000 during the search.

A man was arrested at the scene and brought to Gurranabraher Garda Station where he is currently being detained under section two of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

The suspected drugs will be sent for analysis, gardaí said.