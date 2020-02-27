This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 0 °C Thursday 27 February, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Man arrested and €53,000 worth of suspected heroin seized in Cork

Garda dog Rex located the suspected heroin during a search.

By Órla Ryan Thursday 27 Feb 2020, 9:06 AM
17 minutes ago 1,154 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5023808
The suspected heroin
Image: Garda Press Office
The suspected heroin
The suspected heroin
Image: Garda Press Office

GARDAÍ HAVE ARRESTED a man in his 30s following the seizure of a large quantity of heroin in Co Cork.

Shortly before 3pm yesterday, gardaí from the divisional drugs unit in the Cork city, with the assistance of the southern region dog unit and gardaí from Blarney, executed a search warrant at a house in the Grenagh area.

Garda dog Rex located the suspected heroin with an estimate value of €53,000 during the search.

A man was arrested at the scene and brought to Gurranabraher Garda Station where he is currently being detained under section two of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

The suspected drugs will be sent for analysis, gardaí said.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie