Heroin valued at €140,000 seized by gardaí after search of car in Loughrea

An image of the drugs shared by gardaí.

GARDAÍ IN GALWAY have seized €140,000 worth of heroin following the search of a car in Loughrea yesterday evening.

The seizure was made by gardaí from the Galway Divisional Drug Unit at about 11.25 pm last night.

An analysis of the drugs is being carried out but gardaí have put an approximate value on the find of €140,000.

A 41-year-old man was arrested at the scene and was detained at Galway Garda Station under drug trafficking legislation but he has since been released without charge.

Gardaí say investigations are ongoing.