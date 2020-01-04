This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Heroin valued at €140,000 seized by gardaí after search of car in Loughrea

One man was released without charge.

By Rónán Duffy Saturday 4 Jan 2020, 5:15 PM
An image of the drugs shared by gardaí.
Image: Garda Press Office
Image: Garda Press Office

GARDAÍ IN GALWAY have seized €140,000 worth of heroin following the search of a car in Loughrea yesterday evening. 

The seizure was made by gardaí from the Galway Divisional Drug Unit at about 11.25 pm last night.

An analysis of the drugs is being carried out but gardaí have put an approximate value on the find of €140,000. 

A 41-year-old man was arrested at the scene and was detained at Galway Garda Station under drug trafficking legislation but he has since been released without charge. 

Gardaí say investigations are ongoing.

About the author:

About the author
Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

