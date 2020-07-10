Gardaí seize €425k worth of heroin after calls from locals about 'unusual activity'

GARDAÍ IN TOGHER, Cork, have arrested two men and seized heroin with an estimated street value of €425,000.

The arrests were made as part of an intelligence-led operation targeting the sale and supply of controlled drugs in Cork City. The divisional drug unit carried out a search at Harbourview Road late last night.

During the course of the search, they seized heroin with an estimated street value of €425,000. Two men, aged 42 and 57, were arrested at the scene and are currently detained at Gurranabraher garda station.

Superintendent Michael Comyns today said he wished to express his thanks to the community.

“Gardaí were only able to act so quickly on this because they had calls from the local community about unusual activity,” he said.