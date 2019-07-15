This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
New app allows public to check if HGV vehicles have valid permit to be in Dublin city centre

HGV drivers who enter the cordon in the city without a valid permit can be fined €800.

By Hayley Halpin Monday 15 Jul 2019, 10:56 AM
57 minutes ago 2,910 Views 19 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4725050
Image: Shutterstock/Jaroslaw Kilian
Image: Shutterstock/Jaroslaw Kilian

DUBLIN CITY COUNCIL has launched a new app to check if HGV vehicles have a valid permit to be in the city. 

The app was launched by Lord Mayor of Dublin Paul McAuliffe this morning. 

Dublin City Council’s HGV management strategy currently provides for a ban on 5+ axle vehicles during the hours of 7am to 7pm, seven days a week within a designated cordon area of the city. 

There is a limited permit scheme available for 5+ axle vehicles that need to load and unload within the city centre area. 

The ban was brought in back in 2007 to encourage maximum use of the Port Tunnel and to enhance the environment of Dublin city centre.

HGV drivers who enter the cordon without a valid permit can be fined €800.

The public can now assist Dublin City Council in monitoring the vehicles by downloading the free HGV permit checker app. They can check in real-time if a HGV vehicle has a valid permit to be in the city.

Since the introduction of the ban, there has been a dramatic reduction of 5+ axle vehicles within the city centre area of between 80 – 94% on different routes within the cordon area, according to the council.

Dublin City Council issues an average of 80 permits per day. The cost of a permit for a 5+ axle vehicle is €10 and permits are issued online here.

