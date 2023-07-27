Bank of Ireland warning customers of increase in 'Hi mum/dad' scam texts

BANK OF IRELAND is warning customers of a high volume of family impersonation messages in circulation, with a 25% increase in cases recorded this month.

Fraudsters are sending fake messages purporting to be from a member of the family with a lost or damaged phone who needs access to money, the bank said.

These messages ultimately lead the customer to website links that are not genuine and are an attempt to collect personal card and online banking details.

In an increasing number of cases, fraudsters are asking people to go to their branch to make a payment, with the value of these payments in the months of May to July close to trebling when comparted the previous three months, Bank of Ireland said.

Cases of “Hi mum…” text message scams follow a similar format each time, opening with “Hi mum / Hi dad, this is my temporary / new number …” followed by a request intended to look like it’s from a child asking for help to pay for something urgently.

In some cases, the fraudster will ask for a payment to be made to a specific bank account or in other cases ask for a card number and then set it up on a digital wallet, such as Apple Pay or Google Pay.

“Smishing attacks come in waves, with the same objective each time – to access people’s bank account details or dupe them into transferring money. The fraudsters develop new variations on similar frauds to catch people out,” Nicola Sadlier, head of fraud at Bank of Ireland said.

“The sense of urgency in this current wave of text message is deliberately designed to cause panic, meaning customers are unfortunately acting on the request before considering a rational response,” Sadlier said.

“If a text prompts you to act immediately – stop, think and check before reacting. Our advice to customers is no matter what you’re being told in a text, always call your son or daughter back on the number that you know.”

Bank of Ireland’s advice to customers in response to the current smishing scam:

If you receive a text message with an unusual request from a child or family member – do not respond to the SMS or click on any link that may follow.

Instead, verify the identity of the sender: call your family member using their usual phone number saved in your contacts , a number that you know.

If you get a suspicious text, please email a screenshot of the text to 365Security@boi.com and then delete the text; and Bank of Ireland customers who think they gave away their banking details should call our 24/7 Freephone line 1800 946 764 immediately.