Ex-FG foreign minister says Higgins remarks on forum chair 'unfair and disappointing'

YESTERDAY’S INTERVENTION FROM President Michael D Higgins has placed the issue of Ireland’s neutrality firmly in the spotlight ahead of the opening of the government’s four-day public consultation on security policy, which gets under way in Cork on Thursday.

In an interview published by the Business Post yesterday, Higgins said Ireland was “playing with fire” in a “drift” away from neutrality.

Higgins said that the “most dangerous moment in the articulation and formulation of foreign policy and its practice, since the origin of diplomacy, has been when you’re drifting and not knowing what you’re doing.”

“I would describe our present position as one of drift.”

He also criticised the make-up of those invited to speak at the forum, stating the speakers were comprised of “the admirals, the generals, the air force, the rest of it” as well as “the formerly neutral countries who are now joining Nato”.

He said Ireland should avoid the “strutting and chest thumping” of those who would espouse a “hold-me-back version of Irish policy”.

The Government has described the forum as a way to build public understanding and “genereate discussions on our foreign, security and defence policies”.

Ministers making media appearances yesterday issued carefully-worded responses to questions on the matter, with Justice Minister Helen McEntee telling Newstalk’s Gavan Reilly “the President himself knows where the boundaries are”.

Neale Richmond, the junior enterprise minister, told RTÉ’s The Week in Politics that Higgins’ comments had been “close to the line”.

Former foreign affairs minister and Fine Gael backbencher Charlie Flanagan went further in his criticism, and raised particular issue with Higgins’ comments on the chair of the upcoming forum.

“The remarks of President Higgins on Louise Richardson, Chair of the Consultative Forum on Security were unnecessary unfair & disappointing,” Flanagan, who now chairs the Oireachtas Committee on Foreign Affairs and Defence, said on Twitter.

“As well as being first woman head of Oxford University Louise is a most distinguished Irish woman with a long academic interest in Security.”

Richardson – a counterterrorism expert who now heads up US-based philanthropic fund the Carnegie Corporation and is a former vice-Chancellor of Oxford – is to chair the process and produce a report for the government afterwards.

Higgins described her as having “a very large DBE – Dame of the British Empire”.

Regarding her role he added: “I think it’s grand, but, you know, I think that there were a few candidates I could have come up with myself.”

Richardson was given the UK Government award in 2022 in recognition of her services to higher education, in particular for attracting more students from disadvantaged backgrounds to Oxford.

Reaction

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar is likely to be asked about Higgins’ remarks later today in a public interview at a conference hosted by DCU.

In her comments to Newstalk, McEntee said that while many would agree with Higgins’ remarks on neutrality, “There are many who would disagree, and that’s why we need to have this forum”.

Her Fine Gael colleague Richmond told RTÉ the President’s comments were “well held”.

“Foreign affairs policy will of course be driven by the government and indeed by the Oireachtas. I recognise President Higgins’ comments, they are well held, decades-held opinions and comments,” he said.

He added: “He certainly goes close to the line to be honest, but we do recognise and the one thing when I read the report initially this morning I was a little bit disappointed, but I’ve now come full circle.

“We want people to engage in this consultative forum starting this week. We’ve already seen 900 registering, we’ve already seen 300 submissions.”

“So let’s have that debate, let’s have that discussion. It’s not a binary decision. We want all voices to be heard, and more importantly, to be felt like they’ve been heard as well.”

Richmond confirmed that he did not think Higgins’ comments had crossed the line.

Speaking on the same programme Social Democrat TD Gary Gannon said the President had a moral right to contribute to the discussion around the consultative forum on international security.

“He didn’t cross the line at all, he has a moral right to be able to give his views on such an important issue.

“We are talking about issues of foreign policy but there are also already citizens who will be expected to take part should their neutrality be challenged,” he said.

Fair play to Michael D. There is a dangerous and conscious move from gov away from neutrality and towards alignment with NATO. The gov forum is completely biased, part of an effort to condition public opinion away from neutrality. ⁦@IrishNeutrality⁩ https://t.co/0GoYtJn98K — Richard Boyd Barrett (@RBoydBarrett) June 18, 2023 Richard Boyd Barrett / Twitter

People Before Profit TD Richard Boyd Barrett was also amongst those speaking in support of the President’s intervention.

“Fair play to Michael D,” he said on Twitter.

“There is a dangerous and conscious move from gov away from neutrality and towards alignment with NATO. The gov forum is completely biased, part of an effort to condition public opinion away from neutrality.”

In a statement yesterday afternoon, Tánaiste and Minister for Defence and Foreign Affairs Micheál Martin hit back at the President’s remarks without mentioning his name.

He said the consultative forum was “not a binary” discussion on Ireland’s military neutrality.

The Consultative Forum on International Security Policy begins UCC on Thursday, before moving to the Universtity of Galway on Friday. It also meets for two days in Dublin Castle next week.

- Includes reporting from Press Association