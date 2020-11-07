#Open journalism No news is bad news

Saturday 7 November 2020
There has been high levels of compliance with Level 5 restrictions since they were brought in, say gardaí

There have been just 13 incidents where travel restrictions are suspected to be breached.

By Tadgh McNally Saturday 7 Nov 2020, 12:49 PM
Gardaí at a checkpoint on the N7 between Dublin and Kildare
GARDAÍ ARE REPORTING high levels of compliance with the Level 5 Covid-19 restrictions, since they were first introduced on 22 October.

Between 22 October and 31 October, there were 13 incidents where individuals were suspected of breaching Covid-19 travel restrictions.

Currently, the Gardaí have rolled out 132 high visibility motorway checkpoints as part of Operation Fanacht. Alongside these, there are approximately 1,000 checkpoints on secondary and minor roads every day.

Deputy Commissioner for Policing and Security, John Twomey welcomed the high levels of compliance and thanked the public for their cooperation.

“We know it is not easy, but it is vital that we all work together to maintain this in the weeks ahead to further reduce the spread of COVID-19,” said Twomey.

According to data from Transport Infrastructure Ireland, the amount of traffic on Ireland’s roads has fallen by 50 per cent from what it was before Covid-19.

Alongside high compliance for motorists, retail premises also have a high level of compliance, with inspections being carried out across the country.

Gardaí said a small number of businesses did not follow the rules, but almost all who were not complying would do so when requested and continued to comply in follow-up inspections

“There are still some retailers who are potentially in breach of the regulations. We will continue to focus our attention on those retailers,” said Twomey.

According to the Gardaí, up until 31 October, there have only been 11 incidents where businesses have continued to break regulations. 

Since 22 October, only one incident of a person refusing to wear a face mask has been recorded, bringing the total to eight since the mandatory wearing of face masks was introduced on 10 August.

