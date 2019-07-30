This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Poll: Should moneylenders include 'tobacco-style' warnings in ads for high-cost loans?

Warnings often appear in the contract, rather than the ad.

By Órla Ryan Tuesday 30 Jul 2019, 9:30 AM
42 minutes ago 2,963 Views 17 Comments
THE SOCIETY OF St Vincent de Paul has called for all licenced moneylenders to carry warnings in their advertising and literature.

In a submission to the Department of Finance, the organisation said people should be warned about high-cost loans.

Moneylenders are required to provide information about the high cost of loans but this is usually included in the agreement signed by the customer.

SVP wants such warnings to appear in ads, in a similar way to how tobacco packages have warnings.

What do you think: Should moneylenders include warnings in ads and literature for high-cost loans?  


Poll Results:

Yes (761)
No (38)
I'm not sure (13)



Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

