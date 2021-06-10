High Court awards €1.25m settlement over woman's death in maternity hospital

THE HIGH COURT approved a settlement of €1.25m today for a man whose wife died while in a maternity hospital nearly ten years ago.

Anne Casey was admitted to Cork University Maternity Hospital in 2012 while she was 37 weeks pregnant due to breathlessness.

She later died after suffering a cardiac arrest.

Lawyers argued in the High Court that she was not properly assessed while in hospital and that her history of cardiac issues was not considered.

Speaking to The Journal, Senior Counsel Dr John O’Mahony said that it was a “profoundly sad case”.

Anne Casey’s son, who she was pregnant with when she was admitted to hospital, survived.

Dr O’Mahony said that her death left the young boy “without a mother for his life”.

Her husband, Dominic Casey, has been awarded the €1.25m settlement by the High Court.

Anne Casey was aged 38 at the time of her death.

RTÉ has reported that she was admitted to hospital after having a cough for three weeks and experiencing severe breathlessness.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

She was admitted on a Friday and not seen by a consultant over the weekend, Dr O’Mahony told the court.

Anne suffered a cardiac arrest and an emergency C-section was carried out on an X-ray table.

She had been brought to the radiology department for a scan after doctors suspected that she had a blood clot, RTÉ reported.

She suffered a brain injury as a result of the cardiac arrest and passed away ten days later.