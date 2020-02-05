High Court challenge brought over postponement of Tipperary ballot

INDEPENDENT TD MATTIE McGrath has brought High Court proceedings aimed at allowing the vote in the Tipperary constituency in this Saturday’s general election to go ahead.

The ballot in Tipperary was called into question following the death of independent candidate Marese Skehan earlier this week.

Voters in Tipperary are expected to go to the polls this Saturday after officials in the constituency were told to prepare for polling. The department is to confirm today that the vote will be held this Saturday.

As a result of Skehan’s death, the returning officer for Tipperary James Seymour ruled that under the electoral laws the election in Tipperary must be postponed, and would take place at a later dater.

Arising out of the returning officers decision nominations for the five seat constituency would have to be reopened and fresh ballot papers would have to be issued.

However, more recent reports have indicated that the Attorney General’s Office are considering the matter, and that the election in the constituency may proceed as originally planned.

McGrath, who has been a TD since 2007, wants the vote in Tipperary to go ahead this weekend.

The TD, represented by Micheal O’Higgins, this morning initiated judicial review proceedings where he seeks various orders and declarations aimed at having the returning officer’s decision quashed.

He is also challenging the constitutionality of sections of the electoral laws. The matter was briefly mentioned before the High Court today.

The case, which is on notice to the state respondents, is scheduled to return before the High Court later this afternoon.