High Court upholds challenge against cycle path trial in Sandymount

THE HIGH COURT has upheld a legal challenge stopping a six-month trial of a two-way cycle path along the Strand Road in Sandymount, Dublin.

The trial would see the provision of a two-way separated cycle track from Sean Moore Road to Merrion Gates.

It would also see the removal of the northbound traffic lane on Strand Road to provide for a one-way southbound traffic system to make way for the cycle track.

Local resident Peter Carvill and Dublin City Councillor Mannix Flynn had launched the Judicial Review proceedings against the council’s decision for the path.

Dublin City Council had argued that approval from An Bord Pleanála was not required to proceed with the cycle path trial. It also argued that it could undertake the work needed using its own traffic-calming measures.

However, Mr Justice Charles Meenan has determined that exemption from An Bord Pleanála approval does not apply as the development requires an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA).

“Thus, if the proposed cycleway is to proceed it will have to go through the planning process,” Mr Justice Meenan said in a judgement issued today.

The matter will be listed on Monday, 9 August for the purpose of making final orders.

Commenting on the decision, Green Party Councillor for the Pembroke Area Hazel Chu said she is “deeply disappointed”.

“The importance of providing safe, sustainable transport and a vision for Dublin where people of all ages and abilities choose to cycle as part of their everyday life cannot be underestimated,” Chu said.

“This cycle path had the opportunity to enable thousands of people to choose cycling as their primary mode of transport for community, getting to school and college, getting into town or simply going to the beach or visiting Dublin Bay’s many coastal attractions,” she said.

Chu added that she will “continue to work with our council transport section and other authorities to build for a better, safer and more sustainable future for all”.

Dublin Cycling Campaign has also expressed its disappointment at the judgement.

“We’re bitterly disappointed by this outcome,” Dublin Cycling Campaign chairperson Kevin Baker said.

“It is a lost opportunity to trial an amenity which would have enabled people of all ages and abilities to safely and comfortably cycle along the seafront on Strand Road.”