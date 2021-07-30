#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 16°C Friday 30 July 2021
Advertisement

High Court upholds challenge against cycle path trial in Sandymount

The trial would see the provision of a two-way separated cycle track along the Strand Road.

By Hayley Halpin Friday 30 Jul 2021, 1:08 PM
1 hour ago 8,909 Views 28 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5510470
Strand Road, Dublin
Image: Google Street View
Strand Road, Dublin
Strand Road, Dublin
Image: Google Street View

THE HIGH COURT has upheld a legal challenge stopping a six-month trial of a two-way cycle path along the Strand Road in Sandymount, Dublin. 

The trial would see the provision of a two-way separated cycle track from Sean Moore Road to Merrion Gates. 

It would also see the removal of the northbound traffic lane on Strand Road to provide for a one-way southbound traffic system to make way for the cycle track. 

Local resident Peter Carvill and Dublin City Councillor Mannix Flynn had launched the Judicial Review proceedings against the council’s decision for the path. 

Dublin City Council had argued that approval from An Bord Pleanála was not required to proceed with the cycle path trial. It also argued that it could undertake the work needed using its own traffic-calming measures. 

However, Mr Justice Charles Meenan has determined that exemption from An Bord Pleanála approval does not apply as the development requires an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA). 

“Thus, if the proposed cycleway is to proceed it will have to go through the planning process,” Mr Justice Meenan said in a judgement issued today. 

The matter will be listed on Monday, 9 August for the purpose of making final orders. 

Commenting on the decision, Green Party Councillor for the Pembroke Area Hazel Chu said she is “deeply disappointed”. 

“The importance of providing safe, sustainable transport and a vision for Dublin where people of all ages and abilities choose to cycle as part of their everyday life cannot be underestimated,” Chu said. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

“This cycle path had the opportunity to enable thousands of people to choose cycling as their primary mode of transport for community, getting to school and college, getting into town or simply going to the beach or visiting Dublin Bay’s many coastal attractions,” she said. 

Chu added that she will “continue to work with our council transport section and other authorities to build for a better, safer and more sustainable future for all”. 

Dublin Cycling Campaign has also expressed its disappointment at the judgement. 

“We’re bitterly disappointed by this outcome,” Dublin Cycling Campaign chairperson Kevin Baker said. 

“It is a lost opportunity to trial an amenity which would have enabled people of all ages and abilities to safely and comfortably cycle along the seafront on Strand Road.”

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (28)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie