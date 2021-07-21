#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 23°C Wednesday 21 July 2021
Advertisement

County Sheriff challenges requirement for him to retire at 70

The Courts Officers Act stipulates that Sheriffs must retire from office once they reach 70 years of age.

By Aodhan O Faolain Wednesday 21 Jul 2021, 7:54 PM
51 minutes ago 6,407 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5501998
Image: PA
Image: PA

MONAGHAN-BASED SHERIFF Seamus Mallon has brought a High Court challenge aimed at setting aside the Minister for Justice’s decision that he must retire when he turns 70 years of age next May.

Castleblayney-based Mallon, who is a qualified solicitor, was appointed Sheriff under the 1945 Courts Officers Act in 1987.

The Act also stipulates that Sheriffs must retire from office once they reach 70 years of age.

Mallon is a member of the Sheriffs Association, which last year made a formal submission to the Minister for Justice seeking to have the 1945 Act amended to extend the mandatory retirement age for Sheriffs.

In a reply, issued on behalf of the Minister last April, the association’s request was refused.

In his judicial review proceedings against the Minister for Justice, Ireland and the Attorney General Mallon claims that the section of the 1945 Act regarding mandatory retirement is discriminatory on the grounds of age.

He also claims that the Minister’s decision is flawed due to the Minister’s failure to say why the mandatory retirement age for Sheriffs should be maintained at 70 years.

Mallon also claims that the Minister’s decision in not compatible with EU directives on equal treatment in employment, because the Minister failed to provide any objective and reasonable justification for the mandatory retirement age.

In his action he seeks an order from the court quashing the Minister’s decision that requires him to retire when he turns 70 years old in May 2022.

He also seeks a declaration that that section of the 1945 Act is incompatible with EU law, and it the section is therefore null, void and of no legal effect.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Permission to bring the challenge was granted on an ex-parte basis, by Mr Justice Anthony Barr.

The judge made the matter returnable to a date in November.

Comments are closed as legal proceedings are ongoing. 

About the author:

About the author
Aodhan O Faolain

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie