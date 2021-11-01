#Open journalism No news is bad news

Monday 1 November 2021
High Court pretrial hearing against Conor McGregor adjourned to March 2022

The hearing was in relation to a motion by a young woman to obtain documents as part of the preparation of her case.

By Aodhan O'Faolain Monday 1 Nov 2021, 3:23 PM
A HIGH COURT case involving mixed martial arts fighter Conor McGregor has been adjourned until March 2022.

The pre-trial motion has been brought by a young woman allegedly known to McGregor.

McGregor, 32, originally from Crumlin, denies all claims of wrongdoing against him.

A pretrial motion, known as a common law motion, seeking the discovery of documents and materials which the plaintiff says will help her prove her claim, was listed before Mr Justice Mark Heslin at the High Court on Monday. 

However, the matter was adjourned on consent to a date in March 2022. 

The case is one of two initiated against the sportsman over events alleged to have taken place in 2018.

The woman has also sued an associate of McGregor.

Her action was filed in the High Court earlier this year, however no details of her claim have been aired in open court.

A second personal injuries action, was also lodged against McGregor, has been taken by the woman’s mother.

The allegations in both of those actions are fully denied.

The incident at the centre of the allegation was previously the subject of an investigation by An Garda Síochána.

However, the Office of the Director of Public Prosecution decided no criminal charges should be brought.

Both women suing McGregor are represented by Coleman Legal Partners, while sportsman is represented by Michael J Staines & Company.

Aodhan O'Faolain

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie