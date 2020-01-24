This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Essex truck deaths: High Court approves extradition of Eamon Harrison to UK

39 bodies were discovered in a refrigerated container in Essex in October last year.

By Press Association Friday 24 Jan 2020, 11:08 AM
Image: Graham Hughes via RollingNews.ie
Image: Graham Hughes via RollingNews.ie

NORTHERN IRISH MAN Eamonn Harrison, who is wanted in connection with the discovery of 39 bodies in a refrigerated container in Essex, can be extradited from Ireland to the UK, a judge in Dublin has ruled.

Mr Justice Donald Binchy said that after receiving comprehensive arguments from both sides, he decided to approve the extradition.

Justice Binchy said he has not published his judgment in full to the court and will not make it available until Monday.

He said it would not be helpful for him to try and summarise his decision to the court.

Defence counsel Tony McGillicuddy said he will read the judgment next week and decide whether to lodge an appeal.

More to follow…

Press Association

