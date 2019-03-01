This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Judge allows extradition of John Downey in relation to 1972 murder of UDR soldiers

John Downey told detectives he believed “it was the DUP and not the DPP” who decided to prosecute him.

By Olga Cronin Friday 1 Mar 2019, 4:24 PM
48 minutes ago
https://jrnl.ie/4519882
John Downey.
Image: PA Wire/PA Images
John Downey.
John Downey.
Image: PA Wire/PA Images

A MAN WHOSE trial over the 1982 Hyde Park bombing collapsed is to be extradited to Northern Ireland to face charges in relation to the murder of two UDR soldiers in Enniskillen in 1972, the High Court has ruled.

Northern Irish authorities had sought he surrender of John Downey (66) to face prosecution for the murder of two British Army Infantrymen as well as aiding and abetting the causing of an explosion on 25 August 1972.

Lance Corporal Alfred Johnston and Private James Eames were killed when a device exploded in a vehicle they were checking on the Irvinestown Road, Cherrymount, in Enniskillen.

Ms Justice Aileen Donnelly said Downey had objected to the extradition on a number of grounds including delay, a letter of assurance which he believed amounted to a pardon or amnesty and his belief that it would be “oppressive to surrender him”.

However, Ms Justice Aileen Donnelly said she rejected each of Downey’s objections.

Downey was arrested in November last year at his home address in Ards, Creeslough, Co Donegal on foot of a European Arrest Warrant.

He told detectives he believed “it was the DUP and not the DPP” who decided to prosecute him.

