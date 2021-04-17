#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 12°C Saturday 17 April 2021
Advertisement

High Court rules that South African woman is being detained lawfully within hotel quarantine

Charlene Heyns has been staying in mandatory hotel quarantine since she returned to Ireland on 9 April.

By Tadgh McNally Saturday 17 Apr 2021, 6:36 PM
1 hour ago 6,900 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5413168
Image: Laura Hutton/Photocall Ireland
Image: Laura Hutton/Photocall Ireland

THE HIGH COURT has ruled that a South African woman in mandatory hotel quarantine is being detained lawfully.

Mr Justice Brian O’Moore said that the arguments against mandatory hotel quarantine put forward by Charlene Heyns, a healthcare worker working in Ireland and returning from South Africa, were not in breach of the Constitution.

Heyns has been staying in mandatory hotel quarantine since she returned from South Africa on 9 April after travelling to receive urgent medical treatment.

She is scheduled to receive a Covid-19 test on 19 April, two days from now, and will be released if she tests negative.

Heyns challenged the system of mandatory hotel quarantine on a number of grounds, including saying that her detention within the facility was not based on the most up to date advice from the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC).

The current advice being used by the Department of Health on testing within mandatory hotel quarantine says that on day 10, a negative test should allow the person to leave the facility.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Heyns solicitors argue that this advice has since changed, and the ECDC is now recommending that a negative test between day five and seven would be sufficient to leave.

Heyns has also received a single dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine and has tested negative twice in previous days.

Her solicitors said that the system failed to take into account the vaccination status and previous infection status of people being made to stay within the mandatory hotel quarantine system.

About the author:

About the author
Tadgh McNally
tadgh@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie