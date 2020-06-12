Justice Mary Irvine to become first female President of the High Court

Justice Mary Irvine on her appointment on the Supreme Court last year.

Justice Mary Irvine on her appointment on the Supreme Court last year.

MS. JUSTICE MARY Irvine is to be appointed as President of the High Court, becoming the first woman to hold the role.

Her nomination has been made by the government following a consideration process involving the President of the Court of Appeal Mr. Justice George Birmingham, the Attorney General Séamus Woulfe and Jane Williams of Sia Partners.

Their recommendation was made to Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan who brought it to a meeting of Cabinet today where her nomination was approved.

Justice Irvine will now be appointed as President of High Court by President Michael D Higgins. Her appointment will following the retirement of the current President, Mr. Justice Peter Kelly, on 18 June.

Justice Irvine was appointed as a judge of the High Court in 2007, the Court of Appeal in 2018 and last year the Supreme Court.

In 2018 she was also appointed to chair the government’s tribunal to deal with claims arising from the CervicalCheck scandal.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

Prior to her judicial career, Irvine practice as a barrister from 1978 following education at Sacred Heart, Mount Anville, University College Dublin and the Honourable Society of King’s Inns.

Her nomination has today welcomed by Law Society President Michele O’Boyle who described Irvine as “an outstandingly able judge”.

“She will bring the qualities of independence, deep legal knowledge and insight that have characterised her distinguished career as a judge,” O’Boyle said.