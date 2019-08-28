This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 18 °C Wednesday 28 August, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

High Court told court orders 'already flouted' at meat plants in recent days

The hearing follows reports of scuffles at protests outside meat plants today.

By Ray Managh Wednesday 28 Aug 2019, 2:25 PM
40 minutes ago 1,079 Views 4 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4785766
Image: Shutterstock/Sean Pavone
Image: Shutterstock/Sean Pavone

THE HIGH COURT has been told it appeared that court orders had already been flouted by protesters at meat plants overnight and this morning and to expect applications in relation to the proposed attachment and committal of a number of protesters.

Both Lyndon MacCann SC, counsel for Dawn Meats and Brian O’Moore SC, counsel for ABP, told Justice Senan Allen that applications may be made before him this afternoon.

Yesterday ABP and Dawn secured temporary injunctions restraining named protesters, or anyone acting in concert with them or with knowledge of the court’s orders, from blockading a number of their meat plants.

They told the court that further blockades had the potential for wrecking a multi-million-euro export deal with China which was already accepting meat supplies from Irish plants. Judge Allen heard Chinese inspectors were due to visit meat plants in the next few days to check out processing and hygiene standards.

The hearing follows reports of scuffles at protests outside meat plants today.

Additional reporting by Ceimin Burke

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ray Managh

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie