THE GOVERNMENT’S TREATMENT of asylum seekers is expected to face legal scrutiny in the coming days when the High Court hears a claim that the State has breached the human rights of homeless international protection applicants.

A case brought by the Irish Human Rights and Equality Commission (IHREC) last year seeks to address the State’s ongoing failure to provide basic needs to people seeking asylum in Ireland.

The case brought by the commission aims to compel the State to fulfil its legal obligations and provide asylum seekers with shelter, food and access to basic hygiene facilities.

It has also sought declarations from the High Court that an ongoing failure to provide these needs breaches the human rights of people seeking international protection.

The commission believes the State is breaching the EU’s Charter of Fundamental Rights, the European Convention on Human Rights and the Irish Constitution.

Minister For Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth Roderic O’Gorman, the State and Attorney General Rossa Fanning are listed as defendants in the case.

Earlier this month, the court dismissed a request by the State to delay the hearing because it had received over 1,000 pages of documentation from the commission.

Latest figures from the Department of Integration show that around 2,000 people who have sought international protection have not yet received an offer from the State.

They include dozens of asylum seekers who have been living in tents in Dublin city centre, including along the Grand Canal near the International Protection office.

The case against the State is expected to begin this morning and to last three days.