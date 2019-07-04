This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 20 °C Thursday 4 July, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Council brings action to remove Traveller families from unofficial Tipperary halting site

The court heard that members of the McCarthy family have lived on the bridge for forty years.

By Aodhan O Faolain Thursday 4 Jul 2019, 6:02 PM
1 hour ago 4,676 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4710914
The case was heard today in the High Court.
Image: ZUMA/PA Wire
The case was heard today in the High Court.
The case was heard today in the High Court.
Image: ZUMA/PA Wire

TIPPERARY COUNTY COUNCIL has brought High Court proceedings aimed at requiring members of the Travelling Community to vacate an unofficial halting site.

The action has been taken against eight persons whose presence at Cabragh Bridge, Cabragh, Thurles, Co Tipperary the County Council claims constitutes a public nuisance.

The council seeks an injunction compelling the defendants to remove their mobile homes, vehicles and caravans from Cabragh Bridge, and not cause any obstruction to the roadway.

It also seeks an order requiring the defendants to vacate and cease residing on or anywhere in the vicinity of Cabragh Bridge, which it says is an inappropriate and unsuitable place to reside.

The bridge itself was a part of the R659 regional road. It is no longer part of that road following the construction of a new section of that route some years ago.

The council, represented by David Humphries Bl, has brought the proceedings against William McCarthy, Elizabeth McCarthy, Mary Ellen McCarthy, Jimmy McCarthy, John McCarthy, Winnie McCarthy, Belinda O’Reilly and Ned O’Reilly.

The court heard that members of the McCarthy family have lived on the bridge for forty years.

Tipperary Council has made provision for other members of the family to be accommodated in six unit group housing scheme, which is now ready for occupation.

However, the defendants in this action, who it claims moved to the site on various dates between 2015 and September 2018, will not be accommodated in the new scheme.

The council has offered the defendants help in securing alternative accommodation, but says its needs the site at Cabragh Bridge cleared.

The council says that it has asked the defendants to leave the site, but they have not done so and has no alternative other than bring legal proceedings against the defendants.

At the High Court today, Ms Justice Leonie Reynolds granted the council permission to serve short notice of the injunction proceedings on the defendants.

The judge who noted that the matter was urgent and that there are health and safety concerns, made the matter returnable before the court next week.

Comments are closed as legal proceedings are ongoing

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Aodhan O Faolain

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie