Irish and NI governments to examine the possibility of a high-speed Belfast-Dublin-Cork rail line

DUBLIN AND BELFAST governments have agreed to undertake major study into the possibility of a high-speed Belfast-Dublin-Cork rail line.

Speaking to the media after the North South Ministerial Council meeting in Dublin Castle today, Taoiseach Micheál Martin said they discussed cross border infrastructure projects, such as the rail line.

Martin said such a project would have huge economic and tourism benefits for the entire island, stating that work should be done to connect major urban areas across the island.

The idea of a high-speed train between the cities is not entirely new.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar raised the project last year when he UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson raised the idea of a bridge between the UK and Northern Ireland being built.

While Varadkar said he was interested in talking to Johnson about projects between the two nations, he thought a high-speed rail link connecting Dublin, Belfast and Cork would be a more feasible idea.

He suggested hourly trains between the cities.

At today’s council meeting, Martin said other projects were also discussed such as the feasibility and design work for the Sligo-Enniskillen greenway.