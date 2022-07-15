Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

Dublin: 17°C Friday 15 July 2022
Status Yellow high temperature warning issued as Met Éireann warns it could hit 32 degrees

By Tadgh McNally Friday 15 Jul 2022, 10:33 AM
48 minutes ago 6,338 Views 5 Comments
Image: Shutterstock
Image: Shutterstock

A NATIONWIDE STATUS Yellow high temperature warning is set to be in place from Sunday, as Met Éireann forecasts temperatures as high as 32 degrees.

The warning was issued this morning by the forecaster, adding that the typical daytime temperatures will be between 25 and 30 degrees.

It is set to kick in from 6am Sunday and will last until 9pm on Tuesday, with the highest temperatures of up to 32 degrees expected on Monday.

Evenings are also set to remain hot, with temperatures overnight of between 15 and 20 degrees.

Met Éireann have warned that some of the potential impacts include heat stress -  particularly for more vulnerable people – and a higher risk of water-related incidents.

Earlier this week, the forecaster issued an advisory warning of the risk of high temperatures, particularly later this weekend.

The warning comes as Europe is hit with a heatwave, with temperatures in parts of Spain reaching into the mid-40s for the second day in a row yesterday.

Ahead of the spike in temperatures, the Irish Blue Cross is warning that heat stroke can be life threatening for dogs.

Some of the signs that a dog is suffering heat stroke include a temperature, restlessness, excessive panting, heavy/difficulty breathing, and drooling.

A change in gum colour from pink to dark red, pale, purple or blue is another indicator. They may also be drowsy or uncoordinated, and may collapse or vomit in severe cases.

The animal charity is advising people who think their pet has heat stroke to take the animal to a shaded cool area and give them small amounts of cool water to drink. People are also being told to contact a vet.

Related Read

14.07.22 Intense heat incoming as Met Éireann warns climate change raises chance of record-breaking temps

The UN’s IPCC has said that global warming has caused an increase in the intensity and frequency of extreme weather events.

The world has already warmed by about 1 degree Celsius since pre-industrial times due to human activity, and the IPCC has warned that global heating is virtually certain to pass 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels, probably within a decade.

The impacts of climate change are already causing severe and widespread disruption around the world and the panel has said drastic action is needed to avoid mounting loss of life, biodiversity and infrastructure.

It is not only temperature that has changed: there have also been changes in rainfall, declines in snow and ice, and increases in sea-level as the oceans heat up.

