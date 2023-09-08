High temperature warning still in place as sunny spells and thunderstorms due

IT’S GOING TO be another warm few days ahead with a weather warning remaining in place until tomorrow.

A Status Yellow High Temperature warning is currently in place nationwide until 8am tomorrow.

Met Éireann has warned that it will be very warm and humid, with day time temperatures in excess of 27 degrees in many areas away from coasts.

It warned that potential impacts may include heat stress, uncomfortable sleeping conditions and a risk of water related incidents.

Looking at the general forecast for today, temperatures are set to hit up to 28 degrees , possibly higher in a few places.

There will be some mist and fog this morning, but that will largely clear.

The rest of the day is forecast to be mainly dry with sunny spells, aside from some coastal mist or fog lingering in parts.

A few scattered thunderstorms may develop inland during the afternoon.

Tonight is due to be warm and humid.

Sunny spells and well scattered showers are expected tomorrow, some of which will be heavy with isolated thunderstorms possible.

Highest temperatures tomorrow will range between 21 and 26 degrees.

Looking ahead, Met Éireann has said it will stay very warm and humid with sunny spells and occasional thundery downpours before becoming cooler from Monday.

Highest temperatures on Sunday are expected to range between 19 and 24 degrees.