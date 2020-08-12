This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 21 °C Wednesday 12 August, 2020
Dwayne Johnson is the highest-paid actor in the world

Here is the full top 10, according to Forbes.

By Órla Ryan Wednesday 12 Aug 2020, 11:02 AM
12 minutes ago 2,265 Views 8 Comments
Dwayne Johnson at the world premiere of Jumanji: The Next Level in LA on 9 December 2019.
Image: Image Press Agency/SIPA USA/PA Images
Image: Image Press Agency/SIPA USA/PA Images
Dwayne Johnson at the world premiere of Jumanji: The Next Level in LA on 9 December 2019.
Image: Image Press Agency/SIPA USA/PA Images

DWAYNE ‘THE ROCK’ Johnson is the highest-paid actor in the world, according to Forbes.

Johnson tops the list for the second year in a row, making an estimated $87.5 million (€74.3 million) from June 2019 to June 2020, including $23.5 million (€20 million) for his role as an Interpol agent in the upcoming Netflix film Red Notice.

Showing the dominance of streaming, many of the actors in the top 10 received large pay cheques from Netflix.

Ryan Reynolds, in second place, made $71.5 million (€60.8 million), including over $40 million (€34 million) on Netflix’s 6 Underground and Red Notice.

Mark Wahlberg rounds out the top three – making $58 million (€49.2 million). His action comedy Spenser Confidential became Netflix’s third-most-watched original film after it debuted in March.

Here is the full top 10 and their estimated earnings:

1. Dwayne Johnson: $87.5 million (€74.3 million)
2. Ryan Reynolds: $71.5 million (€60.8 million)
3. Mark Wahlberg: $58 million (€49.2 million)
4. Ben Affleck: $55 million (€46.7 million)
5. Vin Diesel: $54 million (€45.9 million)
6. Akshay Kumar: $48.5 million (€41.2 million)
7. Lin-Manuel Miranda: $45.5 million (€38.7 million)
8. Will Smith: $44.5 million (€37.8 million)
9. Adam Sandler: $41 million (€34.8 million)
10. Jackie Chan: $40 million (€34 million)

All figures are pre-tax and reflect earnings between 1 June 2019 and 1 June 2020.

Forbes’ list of highest-paid female actors will be out next month.

About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

