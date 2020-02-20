Trailer Watch: Dublin International Film Festival highlights

VERY WEEK IN Trailer Watch, we give you a look at what’s hitting the cinemas in the coming weekend.

This week, we’re doing something a little different. With Virgin Media Dublin International Film Festival just around the corner, we’re bringing you some of the highlights of the festival from opening day, 26 February, to Sunday 1 March.

The festival runs until 8 March so next week we’ll bring you a look at the coming week.

First Frame

What we know

Student filmmakers showcase their shorts – a chance to see the young crop of movie creators working in Ireland.

When’s it on?

Thursday 27 February, 10am, The Light House.

Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am

What we know

A documentary about the iconic and groundbreaking writer.

When’s it on?

Thursday 27 February, 6.30pm.

The Domain (A Herdade)

What we know

Tiago Guedes directs this Portuguese film about the country’s political and social history. A sweeping drama about a privileged family of landowners, told over several generations.

When’s it on?

Friday 28 February, 3pm, The Light House.

Ditte & Louise

What we know

A Danish comedy about two friends and actors who are having a tough time with their careers… so one of them dons facial hair and decides to try her hand at acting while pretending to be a man.

When’s it on?

Friday 28 February, 6.15pm, Cineworld 3

Arracht

What we know

In this Irish film, we meet fisherman Colmán Sharkey. During the Famine, he confronts his landlord and has to go on the run.

When’s it on?

Friday 28 February, 6.15pm at The Light House

Innocent Boy

What we know

John Connors directs this short (40mins) film, which has an all-Traveller cast and tells the story of a young boy who has to cope with many difficulties in his life.

When’s it on?

Saturday 29 February, 6.30pm, The Light House

Rose Plays Julie

What we know

Another Irish film, directed by Christine Molloy and Joe Lawlor (also its writers), and starring Aidan Gillen and Orla Brady. This is the story of what happens when a young student tries to track down her birth mother, even after being rejected by her.

When’s it on?

Saturday 29 February, 8.30pm, The Light House.

Women Make Film: A New Road Movie Through Cinema

What we know

Mark Cousins’ latest documentary, narrated by Tilda Swinton, Jane Fonda, Debra Winger Adjoa Andoh, Kerry Fox, Thandie Newton, and Sharmila Tagore introduces us to the techniques and creations of women filmmakers across the world. Prepare to be introduced to talented women whose names you’ve never heard, and ask yourself: Why?

When’s it on?

Saturday 29 February: 11am, 3pm, 7.45pm, The Light House

Sunday 1 March: 11am, 3pm, The Light House.

Radioactive

What we know

Director Marjane Satrapi (Persepolis) explores the story of Marie Curie and her discoveries. Stars Rosamund Pike in the main role.

When’s it on?

Sunday 7.45pm, The Light House.

For the full DIFF line-up, visit the official website.

Which one would you go see first?

