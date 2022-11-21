Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 9°C Monday 21 November 2022
Advertisement

Man forced at gunpoint to drive to Derry police station, SDLP leader says

The PSNI have closed roads and a nearby hospital

19 minutes ago 1,443 Views 0 Comments
Image: PA

A MAN HAS been forced at gunpoint to drive to a police station in Derry city, according to SDLP leader Colum Eastwood.

Eastwood told the BBC’s Derry-based station, Radio Foyle, this morning that the man’s vehicle had been hijacked before he was ordered to drive to the Waterside police station on the westside of the city.

The PSNI have confirmed that Crescent Link road is closed as well as the nearby Altnagelvin Hospital due to a “security alert”, while local police said that a “suspicious device” had been found.

PSNI officers are at the scene and a number of homes have been evacuated, a spokesperson said.

Eastwood told Radio Foyle: “We have been told that a van was hijacked and the man asked to drive the van to the police station.”


“What always happens in these situations is that the ordinary people of this city are put at risk by people who have nothing to offer and are trying to tell people they just exist.”

Sinn Féin leader Michell O’Neill has said that the situation in Derry is “extremely concerning.”

“Have spoken to PSNI for assessment. More chaos and disruption for the local community. These people that reach for the past need to hear that’s it’s not available to them. We must all unite against these reckless actions,” the MLA said in a Tweet.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article.

Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn more

About the author:

About the author
Jamie McCarron
@JamieMcCarron5
jamie.mccarron@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie