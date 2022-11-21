Man forced at gunpoint to drive to Derry police station, SDLP leader says

A MAN HAS been forced at gunpoint to drive to a police station in Derry city, according to SDLP leader Colum Eastwood.

Eastwood told the BBC’s Derry-based station, Radio Foyle, this morning that the man’s vehicle had been hijacked before he was ordered to drive to the Waterside police station on the westside of the city.

The PSNI have confirmed that Crescent Link road is closed as well as the nearby Altnagelvin Hospital due to a “security alert”, while local police said that a “suspicious device” had been found.

PSNI officers are at the scene and a number of homes have been evacuated, a spokesperson said.

Eastwood told Radio Foyle: “We have been told that a van was hijacked and the man asked to drive the van to the police station.”

Police are currently in attendance at a security alert in the Richill Park area of Derry / Londonderry following a report of a suspicious object in the area. pic.twitter.com/Ko6I01u6oT — Police Derry City and Strabane (@PSNIDCSDistrict) November 20, 2022

“What always happens in these situations is that the ordinary people of this city are put at risk by people who have nothing to offer and are trying to tell people they just exist.”

Sinn Féin leader Michell O’Neill has said that the situation in Derry is “extremely concerning.”

“Have spoken to PSNI for assessment. More chaos and disruption for the local community. These people that reach for the past need to hear that’s it’s not available to them. We must all unite against these reckless actions,” the MLA said in a Tweet.