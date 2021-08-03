#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 17°C Tuesday 3 August 2021
Advertisement

'Potential hijack' off UAE coast as tensions rise in Strait of Hormuz

The ship has been identified as the Panama-flagged Asphalt Princess.

By AFP Tuesday 3 Aug 2021, 6:53 PM
36 minutes ago 3,830 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5513927
(File)
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
(File)
(File)
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

A UK MARTIME security agency has reported a “potential hijack” on a vessel off the coast of the United Arab Emirates, five days after an attack on a tanker left two dead.

United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UK MTO) initially reported a “non-piracy” incident on the unnamed ship before upgrading its description.

Maritime security analysts at Dryad Global and Aurora Intelligence identified the endangered ship as the Panama-flagged Asphalt Princess.

The MarineTraffic website, which categorises it as an asphalt and bitumen tanker, said it was travelling to Sohar, a port on Oman’s northern coast.

Earlier today, at least four in the Strait of Hormuz had broadcast warnings that they have lost control of their steering under unclear circumstances as authorities reported “an incident” was under way in the area.

It was not immediately clear what was happening before UK MTO said there had been a “potential hijack”.

The vessels — oil tankers called Queen Ematha, the Golden Brilliant, Jag Pooja and Abyss — reported through their Automatic Identification System trackers that they were “not under command”, according to MarineTraffic.com.

That typically means a vessel has lost power and can no longer steer.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Attack

Today’s incident at the opening of the Strait– one of the world’s busiest waterways — comes days after an attack on an Israeli-linked tanker bound for the UAE, which the United States and its allies blamed on Iran.

Two crew members of the Japanese-owned, Liberian-flagged oil tanker, MV Mercer Street, which is managed by a prominent Israeli businessman’s London-based company, were killed in an apparent drone attack, the United States and Israel said.

US Navy forces who came to the aid of the crew in response to an emergency distress call saw evidence of the attack, the US military said. 

Washington has called for a collective response against Tehran over last week’s attack. The Iranian authorities have denied any involvement.

© – AFP 2021 with reporting by Press Association 

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie