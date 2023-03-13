Tánaiste to address Good Friday Agreement event in New York where Hillary Clinton will receive award

Christina Finn reporting from New York

HILLARY CLINTON IS due to be honoured with an award in New York this evening to mark the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement.

Tánaiste Micheál Martin, who arrived in in New York today, is due to give an address before the award is presented to Clinton by the National Committee of American Foreign Policy.

The event entitled ‘Looking back and moving forward: Celebrating 25 years of the Good Friday Agreement’ will also be attended by co-chair of the Congressional Friends of Ireland caucus, Richie Neal and the UK Trade Commissioner for North America Emma Wade-Smith.

According to the national committee, the Hans J. Morgenthau Award is presented to individuals whose intellectual and practical contributions to American foreign policy have been judged to be so exemplary in the tradition of Professor Morgenthau – the founder of the committee – that they merit the singular award.

Hillary Clinton accompanied her husband Bill Clinton to Belfast in 1998, when he became the first serving US president to visit Northern Ireland.

Hillary also took a keen interest in peace-building on the trip.

Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

She stopped by the Lamplighter cafe on Belfast’s Ormeau Road during the visit where she met a group of Catholic and Protestant women involved in cross-community work.

Over the years, she has been a strong advocate for Northern Ireland and in October 2018, she received an Honorary Degree from the Queens University, where she is now chancellor, for her exceptional public service.

While Martin will meet Hillary Clinton this evening, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar will meet with her in Washington on Thursday, with both politicians taking part in an event at Georgetown University, titled: ‘Women at the Helm: The Unfinished Business of the Good Friday Agreement.’

The conference will commemorate the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement and spotlight the role that women played in forging and sustaining peace.

It will also reflect on the unfinished nature of the peace process and generate strategies for locking in peace for the next 25 years.

Earlier today, the committee also hosted a conference on moving forward with the agreement.

The SDLP’s Colum Eastwood, the Alliance Party’s Naomi Long, Sinn Féin’s Mary Lou McDonald, and Ulster Unionist Party’s Mike Nesbitt took part earlier in a session entitled, ‘Transatlantic Solutions to Regional Challenges’.