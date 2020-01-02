This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Thursday 2 January, 2020
Hillary Clinton appointed chancellor of Queen's University Belfast

Clinton is the first woman to be named as the university’s chancellor.

By Dominic McGrath Thursday 2 Jan 2020, 9:59 AM

Hillary Clinton was awarded an honorary degree from Queen's University Belfast in 2018.
Image: Brian Lawless/PA Archive/PA Images
Image: Brian Lawless/PA Archive/PA Images

HILLARY CLINTON HAS been named as the new chancellor of Queen’s University Belfast. 

The 2016 Democrat presidential candidate will be the first woman to become chancellor. 

In a statement, Clinton said that it was a “privilege” to take up the role. 

She said that she has a “great fondness” for the college. 

“The university is making waves internationally for its research and impact and I am proud to be an ambassador and help grow its reputation for excellence,” she said. 

The previous chancellor, Dr Tom Moran, died in 2018. Clinton will now hold the office for five years. 

Clinton, alongside her husband President Bill Clinton, visited Northern Ireland and offered support for the peace process in 1995. 

hillary-clinton-europe-tour Clinton alongside Peter Robinson and Martin McGuinness in Stormont in 2009. Source: PA Archive/PA Images

In 2018, she received an honorary degree from the college – she used the opportunity to call for Northern Irish politicians to “put their quarrels aside” and to return to Stormont.

Clinton, who has visited Ireland on several occasions since the end of the Troubles, was appointed US Secretary of State by President Barack Obama in 2009. 

Clinton will follow in the footsteps of Senator George Mitchell, who was the college’s chancellor between 1999 and 2009. 

Mitchell was US Special Envoy for Northern Ireland and also played a major role in brokering peace between Northern Irish parties.

The chancellor role is largely ceremonial and the chancellor typically presides over graduation ceremonies. The college also said that Clinton, as chancellor, will act as an advisor to the senior management of Queen’s.

Stephen Prenter, Pro-Chancellor and Chair of Queen’s University Belfast Senate, said that “Clinton has made a considerable contribution to Northern Ireland and as an internationally recognised leader will be an incredible advocate for Queen’s”. 

Local SDLP MP, Claire Hanna, said that the appointment of Clinton is a “positive reflection” on Queen’s and on Northern Ireland. 

“This new role is an extension of her long-standing commitment to people in Belfast and across the North,” she said. 

Dominic McGrath
dominic@thejournal.ie

