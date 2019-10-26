This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
18-year-old man killed in Co Down road crash

The incident happened at around 2.30am this morning.

By Stephen McDermott Saturday 26 Oct 2019, 10:58 AM
44 minutes ago 1,313 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4868560
The single-vehicle collision happened on Hilltown Road in Down
Image: Google Maps
Image: Google Maps

AN 18-YEAR-OLD man has been killed in a single vehicle collision in Co Down.

The incident happened on the Hilltown Road in Kilcoo at around 2.30am this morning.

The man was travelling in a blue coloured Volkswagen Bora, and four other young people, including two males and two females, were also in the car at the time.

They were taken to hospital for treatment for their injuries, and one of the males is described as being in a critical condition.

The PSNI is appealing to anyone who was traveling on the Hilltown Road early this morning and who may have seen the car prior to the collision, particularly those with dash-cam footage, to contact police in the North.

About the author:

Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

