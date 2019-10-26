18-year-old man killed in Co Down road crash

AN 18-YEAR-OLD man has been killed in a single vehicle collision in Co Down.

The incident happened on the Hilltown Road in Kilcoo at around 2.30am this morning.

The man was travelling in a blue coloured Volkswagen Bora, and four other young people, including two males and two females, were also in the car at the time.

They were taken to hospital for treatment for their injuries, and one of the males is described as being in a critical condition.

The PSNI is appealing to anyone who was traveling on the Hilltown Road early this morning and who may have seen the car prior to the collision, particularly those with dash-cam footage, to contact police in the North.