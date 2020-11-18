#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 8°C Wednesday 18 November 2020
Advertisement

Here's a list of 'higher risk' settings and activities that allow Covid-19 to spread

Hiqa has advised NPHET on the higher-risk settings and factors linked with the spread of the novel coronavirus.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Wednesday 18 Nov 2020, 9:53 PM
1 hour ago 25,351 Views 26 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5271343
Image: Shutterstock/r.classen
Image: Shutterstock/r.classen

IRELAND’S HEALTH WATCHDOG has advised NPHET on the “higher risk” settings and activities that allow for the novel coronavirus to spread.

The Health Information and Quality Authority (Hiqa) said that certain activities and settings that may need more public health measures as they are “conducive to superspreading”.

These high risk settings or activities include: health and social care settings, meat and food processing plants, cruise ships, prisons, shopping malls, religious settings, bars, nightclubs and restaurants, gyms, offices, weddings and large shared accommodation.

Hiqa said this is not a definitive list. It also identified the risk in households, and said that there is “a clear rationale” for self-isolation guidelines within households.

According to an analysis by Hiqa, the main factors found to contribute to transmission risk include:

  • indoor environments,
  • crowds, and
  • prolonged and intense contact with others.

Other important factors may include:

  • the level of ventilation,
  • speaking volume,
  • insufficient use of face coverings,
  • the viral load of the index case.

Activities involving dining, drinking, exercising, singing or shouting, prolonged face-to-face conversation, especially in-indoor crowded environments, were associated with an increased risk of transmission in several studies, Hiqa said.

Hiqa said that households play “an important role” in the transmission of coronavirus. Based on international literature, it said, the estimated ‘secondary attack rate’ in household settings is 18%, compared with <1% in healthcare settings.

Related Read

17.11.20 Decision on what restrictions will be in place in December to be made next week by Cabinet

In work settings, additional factors found to be related to the spread of Covid include: working despite symptoms (‘presenteeism’); a lack of access to hand-washing facilities; and an inadequate or inappropriate use of personal protective equipment (PPE).

For schools, Hiqa says that because they are “supervised, controlled” environments, they are assumed to be of less risk than incidents like house parties, which are “unsupervised, uncontrolled” environments.

The report notes:

Although schools, may potentially be viewed as high risk settings (due to high density, close proximity for prolonged durations, indoor setting etc.), it was noted that this is not reflected in the Irish data with relatively few clusters (2% of all reported clusters), consistently low test positivity rates and limited evidence of transmission occurring in the school setting.

“This highlights that transmission risks within school populations can be effectively mitigated with the implementation of proper protective measures.”

You can read Hiqa’s advice to NPHET, sent on 12 November and published today, here

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (26)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie