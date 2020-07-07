This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Tuesday 7 July, 2020
€1 million in funding announced for six historic towns around Ireland

The funding is being made available through the Historic Towns Initiative.

By Hayley Halpin Tuesday 7 Jul 2020, 3:54 PM
58 minutes ago
https://jrnl.ie/5143763
Ballina, Co Mayo
Image: Shutterstock/walshphotos
Ballina, Co Mayo
Ballina, Co Mayo
Image: Shutterstock/walshphotos

SIX HISTORIC TOWNS will share €1 million funding under the Historic Towns Initiative 2020, it has been announced. 

The initiative is a joint project between the Heritage Council and the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage. 

The towns receiving funding this year are:

  • Tralee, Co Kerry – €200,000
  • Ramelton, Co Donegal – €200,000
  • Ballina, Co Mayo – €140,000
  • Roscommon, Co Roscommon – €157,000
  • Sligo, Co Sligo – €200,000
  • Clones, Co Monaghan – €103,000

The six towns were selected following a competitive process inviting local authorities to propose projects for heritage-led regeneration in one historic town in their area.

The selection process was completed in February, however, it was delayed in line with public health restrictions. 

“We are in unprecedented times and our communities have been confronted with challenges and hardships that are both unique and extraordinary. My hope is that funding such as this can, through heritage-led regeneration, bring economic benefits to our historic towns helping them to prosper once again,” Minister of State for Heritage Malcolm Noonan said. 

“We wish to put built, cultural and natural heritage at the front of both government policy and the recovery of the country, and so I look forward to working with the Heritage Council and the Department on similar initiatives over the coming months and years,” he said. 

Further information on the Historic Towns Initiative can be found here.

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

