Advertisement
Dun Laoghaire courthouse. Órla Ryan/The Journal
Dún Laoghaire

Man in his 70s charged with 23 counts of historical assault at south Dublin school

The man cannot be named by order of the court to protect the alleged victims’ identities.
0
7.5k
1 hour ago

A MAN IN his 70s has been charged in relation to alleged historical abuse at a school in south Dublin.

The man was charged with 23 counts of indecent assault at a Dublin school between 1977 and 1984. The charges relate to seven different victims.

He cannot be named by order of the court to protect the alleged victims’ identities.

The man appeared before Judge Anne Watkin at Dún Laoghaire District Court this morning.

Detective Inspector Rachael Kilpatrick of Blackrock Garda Station presented the charges, which are denied by the accused.

The man, who was represented by Rob Crowley BL, was granted bail under agreed conditions and is to appear in court again on 14 May.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Órla Ryan
orla@thejournal.ie
@orlaryan
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags