Man in his 70s charged with 23 counts of historical assault at south Dublin school

A MAN IN his 70s has been charged in relation to alleged historical abuse at a school in south Dublin.

The man was charged with 23 counts of indecent assault at a Dublin school between 1977 and 1984. The charges relate to seven different victims.

He cannot be named by order of the court to protect the alleged victims’ identities.

The man appeared before Judge Anne Watkin at Dún Laoghaire District Court this morning.

Detective Inspector Rachael Kilpatrick of Blackrock Garda Station presented the charges, which are denied by the accused.

The man, who was represented by Rob Crowley BL, was granted bail under agreed conditions and is to appear in court again on 14 May.