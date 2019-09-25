This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Review of junior cycle History recommends it should remain as an optional subject

The minister announced last year that he requested a review into the subject’s status.

By Conor McCrave Wednesday 25 Sep 2019, 9:18 AM
33 minutes ago 1,416 Views 13 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4823838
History was made an optional subject under reforms in recent years.
Image: Shutterstock/Feng Yu
Image: Shutterstock/Feng Yu

EDUCATION MINISTER Joe McHugh has received the review from the National Council for Curriculum and Assessment recommending that History should remain as an optional subject for the junior cycle. 

The subject was made optional last year under reforms in a number of subjects, sparking concerns among many, including President Michael D Higgins and Fianna Fáil leader Micheal Martin, over the cultural impact that might have. 

McHugh announced last November that he had requested a review of this decision, at the time saying “we do have to look back at lessons learned”.

A spokesperson for the minister today confirmed that the review was completed earlier this year and given to his department during the summer. 

“That review has been completed and an advisory report was submitted to the minister in the summer. 

“The minister would like to thank the NCCA for their work” he said adding he “is giving the NCCA report full consideration before making a decision.” 

RTÉ reports that the outcome of the review is that the subject should remain optional for the junior cycle. 

The review reportedly points to the 24 statements of learning – four of which are related to History. 

As it stands, Maths, English, Irish and Well-being are the only core subjects taught at junior cycle level with students with schools deciding what other subjects are made available to them. 

The recent changes allowing for an optional status for subjects like History and Geography come as part of a wider overhaul of subjects and curriculum frameworks within both the junior and senior cycles in secondary schools. 

