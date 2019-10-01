This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Tuesday 1 October, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Minister wants History to be 'mandatory' for Junior Cycle

Maths, Irish and English are currently the only compulsory subjects, bar some exceptions.

By Órla Ryan Tuesday 1 Oct 2019, 8:23 AM
15 minutes ago 749 Views 7 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4831666
File photo
Image: Shutterstock/ABO PHOTOGRAPHY
File photo
File photo
Image: Shutterstock/ABO PHOTOGRAPHY

EDUCATION MINISTER JOE McHugh has requested that History be given “special core status” in the Junior Cycle school curriculum.

The proposal would make it mandatory for students to study History up to third year in secondary school.

Maths, Irish and English are currently the only ‘mandatory’ subjects of the 21 on offer at Junior Cycle level, bar some exceptions to pupils studying certain subjects.

McHugh said he made the decision after “giving full consideration” to a review of the optional status of History which was carried out by the National Council for Curriculum and Assessment (NCCA).

Last November the NCCA was asked to carry out the review and filed a report to the minister in July. McHugh said the report was “comprehensive and put forward a strong case”.

“I have given it full consideration over the last two months, as well as taking on board the views of many people I meet on a daily basis who dedicate their lives and careers to education and to nurturing the minds of young people.

“My view is that our education system is responsive and progressive enough to allow for the Junior Cycle Framework to be structured in such a way for history to have a special core status,” McHugh said. 

He has asked the NCCA to now examine how such a move could be implemented. 

Drop in numbers 

There has been much debate about the status of History in schools in the last year, with many people arguing it such be a compulsory subject. 

A new specification for History was introduced to schools in September 2018, as part of the rollout of the Junior Cycle Framework. 

Prior to the introduction of the new framework, History was a mandatory subject in approximately half of post-primary schools, although around nine out of 10 students across post-primary took the History exam at Junior Cycle level.

McHugh said the optional nature of History was “due to be reviewed two years from now” but he was “not prepared to risk a fall in the number of students studying history in that time”.

The minister has already requested the development of a Young Historians’ Competition and is seeking support from education partners to establish it along with a range of other initiatives to promote History at primary and post-primary level.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie