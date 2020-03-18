This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Two men arrested over fatal hit-and-run in south Dublin earlier this month

On 10 March, special needs assistant Jacqueline McGovern died after a getaway driver knocked her down.

By Hayley Halpin Wednesday 18 Mar 2020, 10:09 AM
33 minutes ago 3,369 Views 1 Comment
Avondale Road, Killiney, Dublin
Image: Google Street View
Image: Google Street View

TWO MEN HAVE been arrested over the fatal hit-and-run incident in Killiney, Dublin earlier this month. 

On 10 March, special needs assistant Jacqueline McGovern (54) died after a getaway driver knocked her down on Avondale Road following the robbery of a nearby Centra store. 

During the robbery, three men entered the shop and threatened staff before making off with a sum of cash. 

They left the scene in a car that was involved in the collision. The men abandoned the car at the scene and fled on foot. 

McGovern was taken to St Vincent’s University Hospital where she was later pronounced dead. 

Another pedestrian involved in the incident was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries. 

Today, gardaí have arrested two men, both aged in their 20s, in relation to this investigation. 

They are currently detained at Dun Laoghaire and Dundrum Garda Stations under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984. 

