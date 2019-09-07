This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Saturday 7 September, 2019
Man (20) in serious condition following hit-and-run in Dublin last night

Gardaí are urging the driver, and any witnesses to the incident, to come forward.

By Conor McCrave Saturday 7 Sep 2019, 9:02 AM
Image: RollingNews.ie
Image: RollingNews.ie

A MAN IN his 20s has been left in “serious” condition in hospital following a hit-and-run in Dublin late last night. 

Gardaí have today launched an appeal for witnesses to the incident to come forward. 

A 20-year-old male pedestrian was struck by a car on Cork Street at around 10.15pm. 

Emergency services and gardaí attended the scene and the injured man was rushed to St James’s Hospital by ambulance where his injuries are understood to be serious. 

The car involved in the incident failed to stop and continued travelling in the direction of Dolphin’s Barn. 

The scene is preserved for examination by the Garda forensic collision investigators and local diversions are in place. 

Gardaí are appealing to the driver of the car to come forward. They are also appealing to witnesses or those with video or dash cam footage from the scene to contact them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kevin Street garda station on 01 666 9400, or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

