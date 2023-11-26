Advertisement

Sunday 26 November 2023
PSNI

Man (60s) seriously injured in suspected hit-and-run in Derry this morning

The man remains in a critical condition in the hospital.
1 hour ago

POLICE IN THE North have appealed for witnesses after a man was seriously injured in a suspected hit-and-run incident in Derry.

PSNI officers received a report just after 8.30am this morning that man (60s) had been taken to hospital just before 5.15am with significant injuries.

“We believe the man was potentially hit by a vehicle that failed to remain at the scene in the Fergleen Park area,” said Chief Inspector Moyne in a statement.

“Initial medical treatment was provided and the man was transported to hospital by our colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service. His condition remains critical at this time.

A number of cordons in the Fergleen Park area were set up as officers carried out enquiries into what happened and attempted to identify the vehicle involved. The road has since reopened. 

The PSNI appealed to anyone who was travelling in the Fergleen Park area between 4.30am and 5am on Sunday morning to review any dash-cam footage they may have captured and call police on 101 with any information they have.

The reference number is 505 26/11/23.

People in the North can also make a report using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport. Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org

Author
Cormac Fitzgerald
