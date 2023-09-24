Nine-year-old boy killed in hit-and-run in Donegal

A NINE YEAR OLD boy has been killed in a hit-and-run last night in Bundoran, Donegal.

Gardaí and emergency services were alerted after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle on Atlantic Way, Bundoran shortly after 9.20pm last night.

The boy was pronounced dead at the scene.

Gardaí have said that the vehicle involved in the collision failed to remain at the scene.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses and are particularly appealing to the driver of the vehicle to come forward.

Traffic diversions are in place and the scene has been preserved for examination by scenes of crime officers and Garda Forensic Collision Investigators.

The local Coroner and office of the State Pathologist have been notified and arrangements will be made for a post-mortem examination.

Investigating Gardaí are also appealing to those with video footage, including dash cam recordings, from Atlantic Way and Sea Road and the general area at the time, to make it available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ballyshannon Garda Station 074 9858530 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.