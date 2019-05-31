Pedestrian dies in hit-and-run in Dublin

A PEDESTRIAN HAS died after he was knocked down by a car in Whitehall, County Dublin last night.

Gardaí said they are investigating the fatal hit-and-run incident between a HGV and a man in his 20s which occurred on the Swords Road at the Collins Avenue Junction last night.

The incident occurred at approximately 12.20am.

The man was taken to Beaumont Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The scene of the incident has now reopened to traffic following a Garda forensic examination.

The HGV vehicle believed to be involved in this incident failed to remain at the scene and is reported to have been travelling from Whitehall in the direction of Donnycarney.

The HGV is described as being white in colour and was not carrying a trailer at the time of the collision.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information to contact them, particularly anyone who may have been in the Collins Avenue Junction area of the N1 between 12.15am and 12:30am.

They are particularly interested in speaking to anyone who may have dash cam or CCTV footage or anyone with information on the movements or location of the HGV believed to be involved in this incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Santry Garda Station on 01 666 4000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.