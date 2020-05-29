This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 19 °C Friday 29 May, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Woman (40s) seriously injured in hit-and-run in Dublin

The woman sustained serious leg injuries.

By Michelle Hennessy Friday 29 May 2020, 12:31 PM
1 hour ago 6,146 Views 5 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5110917
The junction of Mountjoy Sqare West and Gardiner Place. (File photo)
Image: Google Street View
The junction of Mountjoy Sqare West and Gardiner Place. (File photo)
The junction of Mountjoy Sqare West and Gardiner Place. (File photo)
Image: Google Street View

GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING to the public after a hit-and-run in Dublin in which a woman was seriously injured.

The woman, who is in her 40s, was walking at the junction of Mountjoy Square West and Gardiner Place on Wednesday at 10.25pm when she was struck by a car. The car failed to remain at the scene and drove in the direction of Dorset Street.

The woman was taken by ambulance to the Mater Misericordiae University Hospital with serious leg injuries.

Gardaí at Mountjoy are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward and for any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the area at the time to make this footage available to gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Mountjoy Garda Station on 01 666 8600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Michelle Hennessy
@michellehtweet
michelle@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie