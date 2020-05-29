Woman (40s) seriously injured in hit-and-run in Dublin

GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING to the public after a hit-and-run in Dublin in which a woman was seriously injured.

The woman, who is in her 40s, was walking at the junction of Mountjoy Square West and Gardiner Place on Wednesday at 10.25pm when she was struck by a car. The car failed to remain at the scene and drove in the direction of Dorset Street.

The woman was taken by ambulance to the Mater Misericordiae University Hospital with serious leg injuries.

Gardaí at Mountjoy are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward and for any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the area at the time to make this footage available to gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Mountjoy Garda Station on 01 666 8600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station