#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 11°C Friday 18 December 2020
Advertisement

Renewed appeal issued after woman (50s) killed in hit-and-run in Co Galway on Wednesday

Gardaí believe that a 2004 to 2007 model Toyota Corolla was involved in the collision.

By Hayley Halpin Friday 18 Dec 2020, 5:59 PM
25 minutes ago 1,067 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5305285
File photo
Image: Niall Carson
File photo
File photo
Image: Niall Carson

GARDAÍ IN GALWAY are renewing their appeal for information following a fatal hit-and-run incident on the R336 at Na Forbacha in Co Galway on Wednesday. 

A woman in her mid-50s died following the collision, which happened in the vicinity of Paircin’s Bar. 

Investigating gardaí have established that the deceased was dropped to this general location at around 6.30pm on Wednesday. 

It is understood that the deceased was walking on the right hand side of the road heading in the direction of Spiddal and that she was struck by a vehicle travelling from the Spiddal direction heading towards Barna. 

Gardaí now believe that a 2004 to 2007 model Toyota Corolla was involved in the collision. 

“An Garda Síochána is appealing to the driver of this vehicle to please come forward and make contact with gardaí in Salthill,” Inspector Brian Ryan of Salthill Garda Station said. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

“Similarly, we would like to appeal to members of the public who may have information or may be aware of a vehicle matching this description which has sustained damage in the past 24 to please come forward,” he said. 

Anyone who can assist investigators with their enquiries is asked to contact Salthill Garda Station on 091 514 720 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111. 

Investigations are ongoing.

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie