Renewed appeal issued after woman (50s) killed in hit-and-run in Co Galway on Wednesday

GARDAÍ IN GALWAY are renewing their appeal for information following a fatal hit-and-run incident on the R336 at Na Forbacha in Co Galway on Wednesday.

A woman in her mid-50s died following the collision, which happened in the vicinity of Paircin’s Bar.

Investigating gardaí have established that the deceased was dropped to this general location at around 6.30pm on Wednesday.

It is understood that the deceased was walking on the right hand side of the road heading in the direction of Spiddal and that she was struck by a vehicle travelling from the Spiddal direction heading towards Barna.

Gardaí now believe that a 2004 to 2007 model Toyota Corolla was involved in the collision.

“An Garda Síochána is appealing to the driver of this vehicle to please come forward and make contact with gardaí in Salthill,” Inspector Brian Ryan of Salthill Garda Station said.

“Similarly, we would like to appeal to members of the public who may have information or may be aware of a vehicle matching this description which has sustained damage in the past 24 to please come forward,” he said.

Anyone who can assist investigators with their enquiries is asked to contact Salthill Garda Station on 091 514 720 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

Investigations are ongoing.