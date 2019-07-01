Pedestrian (20s) killed in early morning hit-and-run in Limerick

The incident happened on Hyde Road in the early hours of the morning

A MAN IN his 20s has been killed following a hit-and-run in Co Limerick.

The incident happened when the man, a pedestrian, was struck by a jeep on Hyde Road in Limerick city at approximately 4:40am this morning.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, and the road remains closed and diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to the incident to come forward after the vehicle, which is believed to be a black Mitsubishi Shogun jeep, failed to stop at the scene.

Investigators say anyone in the area around the time of the collision, who may have dash cam footage, should contact them at Roxboro Road Garda Station on 061 214 340.

Investigations into the incident are ongoing.