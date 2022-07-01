#Open journalism No news is bad news

Friday 1 July 2022
Gardaí appeal for witnesses after serious hit and run in County Limerick

One woman was arrested and investigations are ongoing.

By Jamie McCarron Friday 1 Jul 2022, 8:56 AM
33 minutes ago 2,862 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5804917
File image of a Garda vehicle

GARDAÍ AT HENRY Street station in Limerick are appealing for witnesses after a cyclist was seriously injured and needed to be airlifted because of a hit and run traffic collision yesterday evening.

Shortly after 7:15pm, Garda and Emergency Services were alerted after a cyclist was discovered with serious injuries on the R522 between Dromcollogher (Dromcolliher) and Feohanagh near Newcastle West.

The cyclist, a man in his 50s, was treated at the scene and airlifted to Cork University Hospital. His injures are described as serious.

A woman in her 20s was arrested by investigating Gardaí in connection with the incident. She is currently detained under section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at Henry Street Garda Station.

A car understood to be involved in the incident was seized for forensic examination.

The scene has been examined by Garda Forensic Collision investigators and the road has since reopened to traffic.

Gardaí are appealing to any person who may have witnessed this collision to contact them.

Any road users who were travelling on the R522 between Dromcollogher and Feohanagh at the time of the incident with camera footage (including dash cam), are asked to make this available to investigating Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Henry Street Garda Station 061 212 400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

Investigations are ongoing.

