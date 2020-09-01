This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 14 °C Tuesday 1 September, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Car abandoned after cyclist was seriously injured in Dublin city

The car involved in the collision on North Wall Quay failed to remain at the scene.

By Órla Ryan Tuesday 1 Sep 2020, 8:59 AM
33 minutes ago 8,260 Views 7 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5192182
File photo of North Wall Quay in Dublin city.
Image: Google Maps
File photo of North Wall Quay in Dublin city.
File photo of North Wall Quay in Dublin city.
Image: Google Maps

GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING for witnesses following a serious collision involving a cyclist and a car in Dublin city last night.

At approximately 10.30pm, a male cyclist aged in his 20s was seriously injured when he was struck by a car on North Wall Quay.

The car involved in the collision failed to remain at the scene.

The injured cyclist was taken by ambulance to the Mater Hospital, where his condition is understood to be serious. The scene was examined by garda forensic collision investigators and the road has since reopened to traffic.

A car understood to have been involved in the incident was abandoned by the driver and recovered by gardaí at Castleforbes Square a short time later. No arrests have been made to date and enquiries are ongoing.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses, in particular anyone who was in the area of the North Wall Quay, North Wall Avenue, East Wall Road, Sheriff Street Upper, Castleforbes Road or Castleforbes Square between 10.15pm and 10.30pm yesterday, to come forward.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

They are also appealing to road users with camera footage from the area at the time to make it available to them.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact the incident room at Store Street Garda station on 01 666 8000 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie