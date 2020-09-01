Car abandoned after cyclist was seriously injured in Dublin city

GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING for witnesses following a serious collision involving a cyclist and a car in Dublin city last night.

At approximately 10.30pm, a male cyclist aged in his 20s was seriously injured when he was struck by a car on North Wall Quay.

The car involved in the collision failed to remain at the scene.

The injured cyclist was taken by ambulance to the Mater Hospital, where his condition is understood to be serious. The scene was examined by garda forensic collision investigators and the road has since reopened to traffic.

A car understood to have been involved in the incident was abandoned by the driver and recovered by gardaí at Castleforbes Square a short time later. No arrests have been made to date and enquiries are ongoing.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses, in particular anyone who was in the area of the North Wall Quay, North Wall Avenue, East Wall Road, Sheriff Street Upper, Castleforbes Road or Castleforbes Square between 10.15pm and 10.30pm yesterday, to come forward.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

They are also appealing to road users with camera footage from the area at the time to make it available to them.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact the incident room at Store Street Garda station on 01 666 8000 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.