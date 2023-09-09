Man in critical condition after hit-and-run in Waterford city

A MAN IS in a critical condition in hospital after a hit-and-run in Waterford city.

A pedestrian was struck by a car at the junction of The Glen and Ballybricken at around 11.45am yesterday.

The car left the scene of the collision, gardaí said.

The pedestrian, a man in his 40s, was seriously injured and taken to Cork University Hospital where his condition was described as critical.

The Glen and Ballybricken were closed after the incident and local diversions were in place following a request for the services of Garda forensic collision investigators.

An appeal has been issued for witnesses or people with camera or dashcam footage to contact gardai.

Any road users or pedestrians who were in The Glen, Ballybricken or surrounding areas on Friday morning between 11am and noon and noticed any unusual activity is asked to contact Waterford Garda Station on 051 305300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.