This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Friday 14 June, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Government wants to reduce record high HIV diagnoses and make it easier for you to get tested

Rapid testing will be rolled out in Dublin, Cork, Galway and Limerick.

By Christina Finn Friday 14 Jun 2019, 6:10 AM
37 minutes ago 606 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/4681042
A funding boost of €450,000 will be announced today.
Image: Shutterstock/Jes2u.photo
A funding boost of €450,000 will be announced today.
A funding boost of €450,000 will be announced today.
Image: Shutterstock/Jes2u.photo

TAOISEACH LEO VARADKAR has said the government wants to make it a lot more easy for people to find out their sexual health status. 

A funding boost of €450,000 will be announced today which will be used to expand the  community HIV testing programme to incorporate other at-risk populations, such as migrants.  

Across the four partners in Dublin, Cork, Galway and Limerick being funded for rapid community HIV testing for at risk populations, the target is to conduct 3,250 tests in 2019.  

HIV diagnoses reached a record high last year, with 531 cases in 2018. 

According to HSE data, the number is an 8% increase from figures in 2017 and demonstrates an upward trend in diagnoses.

STIs (sexually transmitted infections) diagnoses also rose last year, with chlamydia infections increasing by an extra 537 diagnoses from 2017 figures, and gonorrhoea increasing by 158. 

There was also an increase in diagnoses of genital herpes, syphilis and lymphogranuloma venereum (LGV). 

Testing 

The additional HSE funding will be specifically used for developments such as community-based HIV testing and outreach services, as well as public campaigns on stigma reduction and promotion of the new PrEP programme later this year, said Health Minister Simon Harris. 

The PrEP treatment is the most recent development in the field of HIV prevention, and sees patients preemptively take a fixed dose of oral medication.

“The Government wants to reduce the number of people who contract HIV. So, we want to make it easier for people to get tested and know their status, as people who know their status get treated and are far less likely to pass it on,” said the Taoiseach. 

He said he is pleased that Ireland is joining forces with other cities and partners around the world under a global initiative to fight HIV, stating that collaborating will help  identify and share best practice.

“When we announced last year that we would be bringing in a PrEP programme, advocacy and LGBTI+ groups said it needed to be coupled with increased testing in the community.

“We’ve listened to that feedback. Under the HIV Fast Track Cities initiative we will further expand community HIV testing and raise awareness about the benefits of treatment. We’re backing this up with real money; €450,000 for testing in Galway, Cork, Limerick and Dublin and a national awareness programme. By working at local level we can get to the people we need to reach and bring down HIV rates across Ireland,” said Varadkar. 

 “Sexual health is one of our key priorities under Healthy Ireland and reducing the number of new HIV diagnoses in Ireland is a priority focus for me as Minister for Health,” said Simon Harris. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Christina Finn
@christinafinn8
christinafinn@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie