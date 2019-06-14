Government wants to reduce record high HIV diagnoses and make it easier for you to get tested

TAOISEACH LEO VARADKAR has said the government wants to make it a lot more easy for people to find out their sexual health status.

A funding boost of €450,000 will be announced today which will be used to expand the community HIV testing programme to incorporate other at-risk populations, such as migrants.

Across the four partners in Dublin, Cork, Galway and Limerick being funded for rapid community HIV testing for at risk populations, the target is to conduct 3,250 tests in 2019.

HIV diagnoses reached a record high last year, with 531 cases in 2018.

According to HSE data, the number is an 8% increase from figures in 2017 and demonstrates an upward trend in diagnoses.

STIs (sexually transmitted infections) diagnoses also rose last year, with chlamydia infections increasing by an extra 537 diagnoses from 2017 figures, and gonorrhoea increasing by 158.

There was also an increase in diagnoses of genital herpes, syphilis and lymphogranuloma venereum (LGV).

Testing

The additional HSE funding will be specifically used for developments such as community-based HIV testing and outreach services, as well as public campaigns on stigma reduction and promotion of the new PrEP programme later this year, said Health Minister Simon Harris.

The PrEP treatment is the most recent development in the field of HIV prevention, and sees patients preemptively take a fixed dose of oral medication.

“The Government wants to reduce the number of people who contract HIV. So, we want to make it easier for people to get tested and know their status, as people who know their status get treated and are far less likely to pass it on,” said the Taoiseach.

He said he is pleased that Ireland is joining forces with other cities and partners around the world under a global initiative to fight HIV, stating that collaborating will help identify and share best practice.

“When we announced last year that we would be bringing in a PrEP programme, advocacy and LGBTI+ groups said it needed to be coupled with increased testing in the community.

“We’ve listened to that feedback. Under the HIV Fast Track Cities initiative we will further expand community HIV testing and raise awareness about the benefits of treatment. We’re backing this up with real money; €450,000 for testing in Galway, Cork, Limerick and Dublin and a national awareness programme. By working at local level we can get to the people we need to reach and bring down HIV rates across Ireland,” said Varadkar.

“Sexual health is one of our key priorities under Healthy Ireland and reducing the number of new HIV diagnoses in Ireland is a priority focus for me as Minister for Health,” said Simon Harris.