Poll: Will you go on a holiday abroad this year?

EARLIER THIS WEEK Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said August would be the "earliest" month that people will be allowed to travel abroad for non-essential reasons.

The EU's 'digital green cert' is set to be in place by June but member states will have six weeks to adopt it. The cert is digital proof that a person has either been vaccinated against Covid-19, received a negative test result or has recovered from Covid-19.

Speaking on Monday, Varadkar said: "A lot can go wrong between now and then. A lot can go right, too. The law at the moment is that it is against the law to leave Ireland for non-essential reasons.

"We will have to change that law at some point. It does appear there will be a lot of flexibility given to countries as to how they use the digital cert."

