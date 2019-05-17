This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
External review to be carried out into abortion at National Maternity Hospital

The review is to be carried out by the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists in Britain.

By Conor McCrave Friday 17 May 2019, 8:31 AM
37 minutes ago 3,363 Views 7 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4639179
File photo of Holles St.
Image: Joe Dunne/Photocall Ireland!
Image: Joe Dunne/Photocall Ireland!

AN EXTERNAL REVIEW is to be carried out into the circumstances surrounding an abortion at the National Maternity Hospital in Holles Street.  

In a statement, a hospital spokesperson said they couldn’t comment on individual cases but that review is to be carried out.

“We can confirm that we have asked the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologist to conduct an independent review of a recent case at the hospital,” they said. 

RTÉ has reported that the case concerns a couple who were told their baby had a fatal foetal abnormality and an abortion which was carried out at over 15 weeks. 

It was thought the baby had Trisomy18, also known as Edwards Syndrome, but a series of genetic tests later found that was not the case. 

The parents sought an external investigation and the hospital has now decided to set up an external review, RTÉ reports. 

