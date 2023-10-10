Holly Willoughby quits This Morning after 14 years ‘for me and my family’

HOLLY WILLOUGHBY HAS announced she is stepping down from presenting This Morning after 14 years on the ITV show.

The TV star (42) said it was an “honour to just be part of its story” but that she feels “I have to make this decision for me and my family” in a social media post on Tuesday.

It comes after a 36-year-old man was remanded in custody last week charged over an alleged plot to kidnap and murder Willoughby.

In a post on Instagram, she wrote: “I have let ITV know today that after 14 years, I will not be returning to This Morning.”

Willoughby’s former co-host Phillip Schofield left the show earlier this year after he admitted to having a relationship with a younger male former colleague.

An external review of the facts after Schofield’s departure is currently underway and ITV bosses have said both Schofield and his former lover “repeatedly denied” allegations of a relationship until the star quit ITV and formally apologised.

An ITV boss said the broadcaster is looking forward to working with Willoughby “in the future”.

In a statement, Kevin Lygo, managing director of media and entertainment at ITV, said: “We are sad that Holly is leaving This Morning, but respect her decision which we know will have been extremely difficult for her to make.

“Holly is one of the best loved, respected and most accomplished broadcasters in the UK.

“She has been at the heart of This Morning for the past 14 years, and she is adored by our viewers.

“Holly has brought her unique brand of warmth, energy, humour and fun to one of the country’s most popular daytime shows, and everyone on the programme will miss her enormously.

“She remains a much loved member of the ITV family and we look forward to continuing to work with her in the future.”